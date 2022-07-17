TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Christopher Ferguson, the former manager of the Phoenix Medical Pain Management Clinic, is set to face a judge again Monday.

In January, Tarpon Spring police arrested Ferguson on one count of extortion.

According to the arrest report, he told the victim her drug screen came back positive, but he would keep it quiet in exchange for sexual favors.

“I think it’s a fishing expedition to see if the doctors should have prescribed those medications,” attorney John Trevana told us in January.

Two hours after his last court appearance in June, authorities announced they had rearrested Ferguson on five counts of extortion and two counts of attempted sexual battery involving five additional victims.

“When you have a predator like this out there, that’s what we try to do is get him off the streets,” said Tarpon Springs Police Maj. Frank Ruggiero.

Ferguson’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 18 at 8:30. It involves the original extortion charge.