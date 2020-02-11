Former St. Petersburg police officer pleads guilty to child pornography charges

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A former St. Petersburg police officer has pleaded guilty to multiple child pornography charges.

Matthew Enhoffer, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday on charges of distribution and possession of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice. He faces a minimum penalty of five years in federal prison, with a maximum of 20 years.

Enhoffer was arrested back in Septemeber following an investigation that began in July 2019.

Homeland Security Investigators revealed Enhoffer possessed approximately 391 images and 7 videos depicting child pornography, and 293 child porn-related images. Analysis of Enhoffer’s computer also revealed he had distributed the material in June and July 2018, the DOJ said.

In 2015, Chief Anthony Holloway beamed with pride, telling a story of how Officer Enhoffer saved another officer during a shooting with him ultimately receiving a Medal of Valor.

“Officer Enhoffer tarnished our badge. the allegations against him is very serious,” said St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway.

No sentencing date has been set at this point.

8 On Your Side Investigates dug deeper into Enhoffer’s history with the department which you can read here.

