Former St. Petersburg officer sentenced to 8 years in prison for possession of child porn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A former police officer with the St. Petersburg Police Department has been sentenced to eight years in prison for distributing and possession of child porn, the Department of Justice says.

According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone had distributed child porn.

Enhoffer was arrested back in Septemeber following an investigation that began in July 2019.

The DOJ says an examination of Enhoffer’s devices revealed that he possessed a total of approximately 390 child pornographic images, 7 child pornographic videos, and 290 child erotic images. The images and videos depicted the sexual abuse of young children.

“It is especially disheartening when a law enforcement officer becomes the criminal but no person is above the law,” said Acting Deputy Special Agent in Charge Micah C. McCombs. “Thanks to HSI special agents and outstanding support from the St. Petersburg Police Department, this child predator will be held accountable for his crimes.”

The court also ordered Enhoffer to pay a $10,000 special assessment pursuant to the Justice for Victims Trafficking Act of 2015.

