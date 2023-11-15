Related Video: McCarty-Thomas and his wife, Dashae, stole endangered tortoises and comic books in May 2023.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man who stole endangered tortoises in May was found with additional stolen items buried in his backyard yard and in a storage unit, according to police.

Last week, St. Pete police found more items stolen by Joshua McCarty-Thomas, including pricey collector items.

Back in May, the 46-year-old was accused of stealing endangered tortoises from a St. Augustine zoo with his wife, Dashae McCarty-Thomas.

As detectives “dug” into the case, they found loot buried in his backyard, along with a storage unit filled with items like rare books, signed instruments, and jewelry.

Police said the value of these items is worth thousands of dollars.

Officials are working on getting these items back to their owners.