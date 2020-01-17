Former St. Pete police officer agrees to plead guilty in child porn case

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A decorated former St. Pete police officer has agreed to plead guilty to child pornography charges.

Officer Matthew Enhoffer was arrested on Sept. 19 after being accused of trading pornographic images of children as young as four-year-old, using social media, text messages and his computer.

Investigators said they found images, either sent by Enhoffer or contained on a computer they seized during a raid at his home.

Matthew Enhoffer and federal prosecutors struck a plea agreement that calls for the ex-officer to plead guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The distribution charge also carries a mandatory minimum of five years.

Enhoffer’s attorneys can argue for leniency as he is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4 to plead guilty to the charges.

The police department honored Enhoffer in 2015 with the Medal of Valor after he saved another officer during a shooting.

