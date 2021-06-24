Former Pinellas County deputy arrested for false allegations against sheriff

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A former Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested after making false allegations against Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

According to the sheriff’s office, 49-year-old Kenneth Kimberlin has been charged with making a false report to the Florida Child Abuse Hot Line numerous times over the past several weeks.

Deputies say Kimberlin was found in Tampa on Wednesday and was arrested on a warrant. He is currently booked into the Hillsborough County Jail and will be transferred to the Pinellas County Jail Thursday.

After his arrest, detectives say Kimberlin acknowledged there was no factual basis for the allegations made against the sheriff.

Kimberlin resigned from Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in 2011. He was hired for a short time by Largo Police Department but separated from employment.

Since leaving law enforcement, deputies say Kimberlin has been arrested on multiple occasions and suffers from serious addiction and mental health issues.

During a preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office said Kimberlin has made threats against others in Tampa Bay, including similar false allegations he made against Sheriff Gualtieri.

This continues to be an active investigation and additional charges are pending.