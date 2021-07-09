Former non-profit director charged after embezzling over $90K from Pinellas County food pantry

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The former director of Food Emergency And Services Team, a food pantry in Pinellas County, has been charged with one count of scheme to defraud after embezzling more than $90,000 donated to the organization.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives assigned to the Economic Crime Unit say 76-year-old Walter Anderson was arrested after the non-profit’s new president reported the theft to law enforcement. Anderson was the executive director of FEAST from 2002 until about June 2020.

PCSO says the president had learned of a bank account in the organization’s name, and when they questioned Anderson, he said he used it for personal expenses, including reimbursing himself for a loan to the organization.

Anderson told investigators that he used the $92,877 he embezzled for things like paying for car repairs, credit card bills, tree services, and roof repairs on his home. The money was stolen from April 2018 to May 2020, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit says Anderson paid back $10,421.11 after being accused of stealing FEAST funds.

PCSO says Anderson was arrested and charged with one count of felony scheme to defraud (over $50,000) and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail, and the investigation is ongoing.