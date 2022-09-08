LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Largo police officer died in a motorcycle crash, the Largo Police Department said.

Pat McKeever served as an officer with the Largo Police Department for 10 years, from 1988-1998, police said.

Officers said that McKeever died following a motorcycle crash in Wyoming on Sunday.

“The Largo Police Department is heartbroken over the loss of one of our former officers,” the police department posted on Facebook. “The LPD family sends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Pat McKeever. Rest in peace, Pat McKeever #140.”