Forgotten cemetery may be under Tropicana Field, city officials say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of St. Petersburg says archaeologists believe graves may be under the parking lots of Tropicana Field.

8 On Your Side spoke to Ben Kirby, with the city’s Mayor’s office, who says the city is working with the historic preservation team to hire a group that will use radar technology to locate possible remains.

The University of South Florida Public Archaeology Network has registered the property with the state as a historic cemetery. Archaeologists believe the graves are underneath the stadium’s parking lots.

RELATED:

Grave Concerns: Uncovering Tampa’s black hidden cemeteries

Tampa Bay’s hidden graves: Here’s where more may be buried

8 On Your Side took an in-depth look at hidden black cemeteries across Tampa Bay. Multiple searches for lost graves have been conducted and more are underway.

Earlier this year, Tampa city officials announced 800 plots from the Zion cemetery were found lying beneath buildings in Florida Avenue. And a search is underway after 145 coffins were detected under King High School. A few miles down the road, archaeologists were searching for lost graves at MacDill Air Force Base. The search began in February.

Kirby did not say when the search at Tropicana field would begin.

LATEST STORIES: