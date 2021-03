CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A dream for one Clearwater family became a reality on Monday.

Will Spelman was sworn in today as a new Clearwater Police Department officer, following in the footsteps of his mother, Lt. Laura Spelman.

Lt. Spelman has been with the Clearwater Police Department for for 26 years.

Clearwater police in a tweet said it has been Will’s dream to be an officer since he was five-years-old.

Congratulations to the Spelman family!