Flying debris leaves worker in critical condition after Pinellas County car crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An excavator operator was hospitalized Thursday along the 6300 block of the Pinellas Bayway when debris from a nearby car accident struck a worker in the chest.

Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department say a 2003 Ford F250, driven by 43-year-old Jesus Refugio Cortes, left the east side of the Pinellas Bayway in Pinellas County for an unknown reason before crossing an empty ditch and striking a palm tree.

Several pieces of wood attached to Cortes’ truck broke free during the crash, striking a nearby excavator driver in the chest and abdomen. The operator was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in critical condition.

Police say Cortes suffered minor injuries but do not believe alcohol or drugs played a part in the crash.