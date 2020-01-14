Flu claims the lives of 2 Pinellas children in the last 2 weeks

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) This year’s flu season is proving to be especially severe.

Just in the past two weeks, 8 On Your Side has learned the flu has killed two children in Pinellas County and the season is far from over.

This flu season is coming on hard and strong.

“It’s been bad from the quantity, so the number of patients we’re seeing and the severity of the illness. We’ve seen a lot, a lot of sick kids here that we’ve had to deal with,” said Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Pediatric Physician, Dr. Joe Perno.

Dr. Perno is a big proponent of flu shots. Learning that the flu is responsible for killing two children in Pinellas in recent weeks, is tough.

“It hits you right in your heart. I’m a pediatrician, I’m a father. So any time I see a child sick when I think it could have been somewhat preventable, it’s hard,” said Dr. Perno.

8 On Your Side found out, knowing when to take your child to a doctor is critical.

Dr. Perno suggests, if the child is not acting right, is confused, you can’t wake them, if they stop drinking, or struggles to breathe, you should take them to see a Pediatrician.

“86% of the kids we’ve seen who tested positive here, did not have the flu shot, so it helps and it’s never too late. We’ve still got, unfortunately, several more months of really strong flu season,” said Dr. Perno.

The flu shot is not a guarantee against getting the flu. But Dr. Perno tells 8 On Your Side, it can lessen the impact of the flu.