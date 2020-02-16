‘Flowers for Phoebe’ brings dozens together to honor little girl

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – Dozens of motorcyclists gathered together for the 6th Annual Flowers for Phoebe Sunday morning. It is an event to honor the life of Phoebe Jonchuck, who was tragically killed back in 2015.

The group who organizes this also raises money for a scholarship to St. Petersburg College. That scholarship is given to a high school student looking to pursue a career in social services and wanting to help children in the future.

Jeff Richardson is one of the co-founders of this event and tells 8 On Your Side this is also about honoring other children who have lost their lives.

“They never had a chance. This is the reason we want to keep this event going in Phoebe’s name,” Richardson said. “The name will never change, but there are other children that have gone through this and this is the reason we are doing it.”

