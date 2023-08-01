LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s first Wawa drive-thru will open in the Tampa Bay area.

Wawa’s new Largo store will be a stand-alone drive-thru store. It’s the first in the state and is expected to be open by the end of this year.

The new store will be located at 2530 East Bay Drive, according to the city of Largo. The city said the project is undergoing a full-scale site plan review.

Wawa said the new store concept will give customers the opportunity to “experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle.”

“It will further our mission of boundless convenience and is designed to provide fast, drive-thru service without customers even leaving their cars,” a spokesperson told WFLA.

Wawa’s first drive-thru-only store opened in Falls Township, Pennsylvania.