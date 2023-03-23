ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The opening date for Caribou Coffee is so close you can almost taste it! Last spring, the Tampa Bay Business Journal announced that Caribou Coffee would be making its Florida debut with a new location on the Gulf Coast.

Now, sometime this summer, the midwestern favorite will have a home on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. According to ILovetheBurg, Caribou Coffee’s new home will be in the space of Banyan Cafe once held after resident Michelle Mathis secured the location.

While the St. Pete location will open up at 701 Central Avenue, Mathis reportedly plans to expand Caribou Coffee locations across the Tampa Bay area.

The coffee shop’s menu consists of coffees, variously flavored lattes, breakfast sandwiches, cake pops, oatmeal, bagels and more.

Caribou Coffee was founded back in 1992 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The coffee shops’ headquarters and roastery are still there to this day and service guests in more than 700 coffeehouses worldwide, according to the Caribou Coffee’s website.