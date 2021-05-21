Florida women accused of stealing sex toys used for Gulfport PRIDE charity race

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A Gulfport bar’s PRIDE charity race was nearly cut short after two women reportedly stole the bar’s racers, a set of sex toys purchased for the event.

Salty’s Bar in Gulfport previously held the race for a charity event, according to the owner. They say different colored toys are used to race on an aluminum sheet and patrons place bets “on which color will finish first,” according to a police report.

The proceeds from the race are then donated to charity.

On May 17, the bar’s owner told police two women came into the bar and, using a metal bucket, picked up about 12 of the “racers” purchased for the event. Not counting the cost of batteries, the value of the stolen items was estimated at about $200.

After several days, and investigation by police, reports say that the sex toys were returned on May 20.

The owner of Salty’s Bar declined to have the two suspects prosecuted, but both suspects were trespassed from Salty’s Bar. The toys were returned in time for the charity race on Saturday, according to police records.