PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A transient Florida woman was accused of leaving three young children in a motel room Friday to smoke crack cocaine with another person, according to arrest documents.

Amy Lee Caldwell, 30, was charged with neglect of a child after the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office said she, and another person, left three children in the room for 15 minutes to take drugs. Authorities said two of the children left in the motel room have physical and mental disabilities.

Deputies claimed Caldwell, and Michael Clifford Waldo, 40, both admitted to smoking crack and not providing adequate care to the children.

Bond was set at $5,000.