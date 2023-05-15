ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in St. Petersburg over one week ago.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says 16-year-old Annaliese Warthan disappeared from Saint Petersburg on Saturday, May 6. She has not been seen since.

Police believe Warthan may be in the Dunedin or Clearwater area.

She is described as being 5’4” and 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Annaliese will be featured on Ring’s Neighbors app in partnership with NCMEC. The feature reaches millions of users and helps provide real-time assistance in locating missing children.

Anyone with information about Annaliese or her disappearance is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Saint Petersburg Police Department (Florida) at 1-727-893-7780.