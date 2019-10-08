Florida teacher’s starting salaries would be $47,500 under Governor’s proposal

DUNEDIN, Fla (WFLA) Florida teacher’s minimum salary would jump to more than $47,000 under a new proposal by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

At the Governor’s alma mater, Dunedin High, Ron DeSantis outlined his proposal and the reason behind it.

“We want to make sure that we are doing all we can to recruit and retain great teachers throughout the State of Florida,” he said.

Rad Bolt is spending his second year as a teacher. He’s excited about how the pay raise will impact his as he plans a wedding and starting a family.

“These pay raises and this focus on improving conditions for teachers, is something that will directly impact me and my family and make sure that we get off to strong start,” said Bolt.

The President of the Pinellas County teacher’s union wants to make sure experienced teachers also benefit, not just new employees.

“You’re gonna tell them that now people are gonna walk in and your years of service don’t amount to anything,” said Mike Gandolfo.

Dr. Dre Graham won ‘Teacher of the year.’ He is hoping the raises happen.

“If we want to show that we are elevating this significant profession, it starts with getting the recruitment of those teachers who are skilled and who are ready to do what’s right for our students,” said Graham.

There is concern among support staff that the raises are passing them by.

But the Governor believes dollars from tally can help them too.

Starting salaries, if approved by the legislature, would go from 26th in the nation to number two, behind New Jersey.

About 22,000 teachers in the Bay Area would benefit from the pay raise.