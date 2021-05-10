Florida Rep. Ben Diamond announces run for US House to fill seat being vacated by Charlie Crist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A state representative in the Florida House announced Monday he’s running for Congress to fill current Rep. Charlie Crist’s seat.

Ben Diamond, the Democrat who currently represents District 68 in the Florida House of Representatives, said he’d make a “major announcement” at 11 a.m. in St. Petersburg. Shortly before the scheduled start of his announcement, he tweeted that he’s running for Congress.

“Pinellas County is home and it always will be. I’m running for Congress because we still have a lot of work to do to make sure everyone who calls our community home has a fair shot at the American Dream,” he wrote, attaching a campaign video to the tweet.

The U.S. House district Diamond is running for, District 13, is currently served by Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist. Crist announced last week he’s running to become the governor of Florida again. He previously served as Florida’s governor from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican.

Diamond’s announcement comes a week after Republican Anna Paulina Luna announced on Twitter she’s running for Congress again in 2022. Luna lost the District 13 Congressional race to Rep. Crist in 2020. Crist earned 53 percent of the vote while Luna earned 47 percent.