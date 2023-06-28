CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – After months of construction and years of planning, the city of Clearwater proudly unveiled Coachman Park downtown. Along with it, opening The Sound, a new music venue.

“They say good things come to people who are patient and that’s what we’ve got here. It’s a fabulous facility, it’s the people’s park. The coachman family sold this to the city as long as it would be a park in perpetuity, and we’ve kept that dream alive for them,” said Mayor Brian Aungst, Sr.

Cheap Trick was the first artist to headline the new venue. Florida native Robin Zander is the band’s legendary lead singer, whose son opened for the group Wednesday.

“I’m a proud father. It’s like a dream really come true. Because as any dad, you’re kind of worried about your kid growing up. He’s doing what he loves and he’s got people around him who really understand him and feel he’s very talented,” Zander said.

The Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer lives in Safety Harbor, calling Clearwater home for the past 30 years. He spoke highly of the new venue, which he says will be a boon for the area.

“This is something, isn’t it? It’s beautiful. Everybody’s so happy to be here and to know that this is gonna be a venue that quality and larger entertainment can come and play,” Zander added.

A week’s worth of grand opening activities continue with numerous musical acts through the Fourth of July holiday. Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw play The Sound on Friday, and Peter Frampton headlines Monday.

“We’re going to have programming on this green almost all the time. There’s going to be something all the time to do here in Coachman Park,” the mayor added.

“There was no stone left unturned in the construction of anything here especially The Sound. It’s state of the art, it’s going to be a comfortable environment here. If they leave the back open, you can watch the sunset while you’re watching the concert. Where else can you do that?” he added.

For more information about activities, visit the city of Clearwater’s website.