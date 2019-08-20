Florida mother charged with DUI after hitting school bus with child in car

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas Park Police Department arrested 32-year-old Kelly Christen McKeirnan of Clearwater Monday morning for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a school bus with her 6-month-old baby in the car.

According to police, McKeirnan was traveling along US 19 and was seen weaving in and out of traffic. The arrest report states McKeirnan eventually struck the rear of a school bus along 49th St. and immediately fled the scene.

This morning, a school bus was struck by a reckless vehicle. The driver was located and arrested for DUI. At the time of… Posted by Pinellas Park Police Department on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

According to police, children were not on board of the school bus at the time of the incident.

Police eventually located McKeirnan and found her 6-month-old baby in the backseat, along with Xanax tablets and a straw with white powder residue inside of the babies diaper bag.

“The call actually originated up in Clearwater on Sunset Point Rd. and Highlands. So the caller actually followed her for an extensive period of time before we were actually able to locate her and unfortunately, she was involved in a crash.” Special Operations Sergeant John Shea with the Pinellas Park Police Department said. “She was at the time headed to the methadone clinic which is just down the street from the incident location. The caller said the driver ran up on the road nearly striking a student waiting for a bus.”

McKeirnan was arrested around 9:30 am and is charged with child abuse, possession of Xanax, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash involving property and possession of paraphernalia. Her bond has been set at $16,750.