St. Pete man sued for not paying up after betting on Trump

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — A friendly $100 wager over the 2020 presidential election has landed in a Pinellas County small claims court.

A Trump supporter named Sean Hynes in St. Petersburg reached out to Jeffrey Costa, a Biden supporter from Atlanta to make the bet on Facebook Messenger.

According to the lawsuit, Hynes offered to pay $100 if Biden won.

“There is no mathematical way for Trump to win. Period,” Costa wrote.

“I’ll gladly pay you after it’s settled by law,” Hynes replied.

The Facebook messages show that Hynes refused to acknowledge the election results, even after every court challenge was rejected and the Electoral College confirmed the Democrat’s victory.

“Don’t listen to the media and all their deception and lies. All you have to do is read the Constitution and you know that the law, policies and procedures in the end are on our side,” he told Costa.

So Costa is suing. He told Hynes that “if you’re going to live in a post-fact world, there are consequences to that.”

Before filing his lawsuit, Costa said, “I’m honestly sorry it has come to this, but I’m a man of principles and believe in honoring your commitments.”

Costa is suing Hynes for his money, plus $250 in court fees and $300 in interest on the bet.