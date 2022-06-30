PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he was caught on camera setting his boss’s house on fire in early May because “spirits” told him to.

Deputies said Thanh Ha, 54, was caught on multiple surveillance videos approaching the newly constructed St. Petersburg home around 11:50 a.m. on May 3 while riding a bicycle. Ha then locked the bike to a nearby stop sign and walked to the home while attempting to cover his face with his shirt, arrest documents stated.

Five minutes later, Ha was captured on camera running from the home back to his bicycle before he rode away.

Deputies said Ha was identified by the potential buyers as one of their employees.

Ha told deputies he was not upset at his employer and started the fire “because ‘spirits’ told him to,” documents added.

Ha was charged with arson in the second degree. Bond was set 1t $10,000.