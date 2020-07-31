Florida man flees crash, hides in fire station with backpack filled with drugs

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man charged with drug trafficking could have done a better job picking his hiding spot.

A spokesperson with the Clearwater Police Department says Delmetrice Wilson, 24, was the passenger at a crash on Court Street and Missouri Avenue.

After the crash, Wilson grabbed his backpack from the vehicle, hid it between two buildings, and fled into the Clearwater Fire Department Station 45, not knowing it was a fire department.

A witness led police to the discarded backpack which contained a trafficking amount of codeine, along with crack cocaine, alprazolam, MDMA, and marijuana.

The fire department notified Clearwater police, and Wilson was arrested on multiple drug charges.