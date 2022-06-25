TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly exposed himself in a Dollar Tree, according to Pinellas County deputies.

The sheriff’s office said that Juan Roman, 46, was found performing a sex act on himself in the aisle of the Dollar General on Gulf Boulevard.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras, an affidavit said.

Roman tried to leave the store where he was confronted by law enforcement outside. Deputies booked Roman into the Pinellas County Jail on a lewd or lascivious exhibition charge.