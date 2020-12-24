Florida man becomes ‘Elf On The Shelf’ to spark joy amid the pandemic

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – It has been a hard year for many due to the coronavirus pandemic, so one Florida man is doing his part to spark joy, not just in the Tampa Bay area, but around the country.

Craig Fulton lives in Dunedin and needed to make a costume for a work event. When he saw how much joy the “Elf on The Shelf” costume sparked, he knew he had to keep it going.

Fulton is now using the holiday tradition to bring joy to people around the country through the power of social media.

He recently received a sentimental letter from a friend with terminal cancer living in another state, saying his posts are the one thing that he looks forward to every day.

Where will the real-life Elf on The Shelf pop up next?

Below are a few pictures of the holiday tradition being acted out around the Bay area. This Christmas Eve, WFLA’s Pinellas County Bureau reporter Christine McLarty is going to meet him and bring you the full story.

