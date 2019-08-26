Florida man arrested for harassing Michael Jackson impersonator outside Dunedin club

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is facing a disorderly intoxication charge after deputies say he harassed a Michael Jackson impersonator while drunk outside a club in Dunedin.

Deputies say someone called 911 around 10:30 Saturday night to report a man trying to start a fight behind Club Blur in downtown Dunedin. The man, identified in an arrest report as 51-year-old Todd Mahon, left the club before deputies arrived.

According to the arrest report, Mahon confronted a Michael Jackson impersonator after leaving the club. Deputies say Mahon approached the impersonator performing nearby and started yelling at him, accusing him of promoting Michael Jackson’s alleged molestation of children.

Jackson was acquitted of abuse allegation in 2005 and always denied claims against him. But old claims resurfaced earlier this year when two men accused Jackson of molesting them as boys in the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.” Jackson’s estate and family have refuted the men’s claims.

The arrest report says a crowd of viewers was watching as Mahon confronted the man, including an 11-year-old child who was performing with the impersonator. Witnesses told deputies Mahon was very aggressive and tried to pick a fight, then tried to leave before law enforcement arrived.

When deputies spoke with Mahon, they say he initially admitted to confronting the impersonator. The arrest report says he then took back his statement and denied all of his actions.

Deputies say he, “even stated he had not been drinking alcohol at all this night, even though he reeked of alcohol and his speech was slurred and mumbled.”

Mahon was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication.