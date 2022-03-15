Dade City man accused of abusing 3-month-old puppy, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dade City man is behind bars accused of abusing a three-month-old puppy.

According to Clearwater Police Department, multiple witnesses saw Noah Counts, 20, of Dade City kick the puppy in the face, drag it by its leash and throw it over a wall.

Police say Counts shouldn’t have had the dog at the beach in the first place, because city ordinances do not allow dogs on the beach.

Counts told an officer he was upset with the dog because the puppy was eating food that did not belong to him.

Officers also found a charcoal grill, which is illegal at the beach, and two open containers of alcohol, which also violate city ordinance.

He has been charged with animal cruelty.