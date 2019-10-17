Florida lawmakers want to ban HOA rules against law enforcement vehicles

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Lawmakers are looking to put an end to a controversy surrounding law enforcement parking their patrol cars at home.

The practice is against the rules for some Homeowners Associations in Florida.

The issue came to light when a Clearwater Officer tried to park her marked vehicle in her subdivision, but was told the cruiser was a commercial vehicle, and therefore against the rules.



“By limiting law enforcement being able to park their vehicles in their yard, you’re in essence not allowing us to do our job,” said Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz.



The Florida Sheriff’s Association is standing behind a new bill that would allow law enforcement to park their cruisers at their home, no matter where they live.

“Any H.O.A that would put in their rules that a law enforcement vehicle that is marked or unmarked is considered a commercial, is totally inappropriate. To me this is the right thing to do,” said Senator Ed Hooper (R) Clearwater, who sponsored the senate version of the bill.



Bills were introduced in the Florida House and Senate on Wednesday that would ban Homeowners Associations from implementing this rule.

