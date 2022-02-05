Florida Honor Ride helps veterans and first responders through cycling

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The 9th annual Honor Ride Florida took place in St. Petersburg Saturday morning. It’s put on by Project Hero, an organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders with PTSD and injuries.



More than 560 riders took to the streets in St Pete. The honor ride raises funds that will directly impacts veterans and first responders with here in the Tampa Bay community.

“Even though I need adaption and I feel like I’m not whole, through these helps and the support I’m whole again and I can complete the task,” said Jerry Padgett, a navy veteran and a member of Project Hero.



Padgett was injured in 2006 in Afghanistan.

“While trying to assist in medic-extraction, we got ambushed in an explosion and I got injured and while flying home and getting Medevac’d out our helicopter also got shot out,” he said.

The honor ride helps veterans through cycling.

“Cycling is very therapeutic, helpful, healthy for injured veterans,” said Mitch Lee, Florida Honor Ride chairman. “Eighty percent of our injuries are invisible— PTSD or traumatic brain injury. This therapy of riding helps everyone, but especially are injured vets and first responders.”

“To me, it means fulfilling a promise,” said Padgett. “My unit made a promise to each other if we could no longer do something someone who could would.”



One mile and one pedal at a time. This is exactly how Padgett is fulfilling that promise.



Project Hero’s Pinellas County chapter is among the largest of 50 cities in the U.S. It has about 400 members locally.

