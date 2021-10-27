Florida Halloween: Witches hold paddle parade in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — It may not feel quite like fall in Florida, but that didn’t stop a group of kayakers and paddle boarders from getting in the Halloween spirit this week.

The Cotee River Kayakers Club hosted a Witches and Warlocks Paddle Parade Wednesday afternoon in Tarpon Springs. About a dozen participants launched from the Tarpon Springs Splash Park around noon and headed out on the water in their kayaks or on their stand up paddle boards.

The paddlers were decked out in pointy witches hats, capes and wigs. Some decorated their boards with jack-o’-lanterns, spiders and other Halloween decorations. One “witch” had a skeleton dog on the front of her paddle board and decorated her paddle to look like a witch’s broom.

The organizers of the paddle parade said it would about four miles roundtrip. Paddlers were encouraged to bring their “best cackle laugh” to get in the Halloween spirit.

The parade was supposed to take place later in the week but had to be moved to Wednesday because of potentially severe weather. A cold front that’s forecast to move through the Tampa Bay area Thursday is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms.

The forecast for Halloween looks comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine during the day, followed by temperatures in the 60s Sunday night.