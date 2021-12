Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. DeSantis is doubling down as the state again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Republican governor insisted Tuesday that the spike will be short-lived. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Oldsmar Tuesday morning for a press conference, his office said in a press release.

Though the news release did not mention specifics, it said the governor would be speaking at R.E. Olds Park, 107 Shore Drive West, at about 9:30 a.m.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Florida DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks will be in attendance.

You can watch the event live on WFLA.com or the WFLA Facebook page.