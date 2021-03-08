Florida Department of Corrections Sergeant dies in Indian Rocks Beach crash

TAMPA (WFLA) – A sergeant with the Florida Department of Corrections passed away early Monday morning following a single-car crash.

The single-car crash occurred early Monday morning at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard, forcing the bridge there to close.

According to investigators, Miguel Gonzalez, 44 was driving westbound on Indian Rocks Bridge when for unknown reasons he lost control of his Ford F-150 and struck a concrete barrier, partially ejecting him out of the passenger front window.

The truck continued along the barrier wall and crashed into several portions of the metal railing, went onto the curb and sidewalk, and a set of Pinellas County Junction signs. Gonzalez was fully ejected from the vehicle and fell onto the curb of 5th Avenue.

Gonzalez was a sergeant with the Florida Department of Corrections and was assigned to Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell, Florida.