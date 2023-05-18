Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 35-year-old Florida corrections officer was arrested for driving under the influence Thursday after she was found behind the wheel of a parked Dodge Charger.

Deputies were called to Keene Road near Coastal Place in Dunedin around 2:30 a.m. in response to a disorderly conduct call. There, they found Officer Melissa Stachelsky sitting in her parked car parked along the roadway.

The vehicle was running, and the hazard lights were on.

As deputies approached the vehicle, Stachelsky held her Florida Department of Corrections badge and ID out the window.

Deputies noted Stachelsky had glassy, watery eyes and a distinct odor of alcohol coming from her breath.

Stachelsky agreed to perform several field sobriety tests but performed poorly on them.

According to deputies, a breath sample measured Stachelsky’s BAC at .127. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

Stachelsky was charged with DUI and taken to the Pinellas County Jail. An investigation is ongoing. Jail records show she was released on her own recognizance.