Flooding in Vinoy Hotel parking garage damages dozens of cars

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 has learned a lot of rain caused a serious flooding issue in the valet parking garage at the Vinoy Renaissance in downtown St. Petersburg.

The rain came down during a powerful storm that rolled through Pinellas County Thursday afternoon. Residents tell us three to four inches fell quickly.

The valet parking garage at the Vinoy sits below sea level. The water raced in, and pumps inside couldn’t work fast enough.

Guests returned to their vehicles and were shocked at what they saw.

“This is frustrating because we’re supposed to go to [Friday], leave for a 10 day vacation at Sanibel Island. Now we’re stuck and don’t know what’s going on,” said guest Dennis Delong.

Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, hotel crews monitored the situation and pumps worked to rid the garage of water.

8 On Your Side learned the hotel and the parking company 717 Parking Enterprises must now deal with any insurance claims associated with the incident.

