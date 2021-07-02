Flooding fears resurface as Eta storm recovery wraps up, Elsa looms near

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Elsa could be the first storm of the season to impact the Tampa Bay area, some local families who just got done recovering from Eta’s aftermath are worried they’re in for trouble.

Mary and Joe Snyders are concerned, they said Tropical Storm Eta destroyed their house in November, making it unliveable. They just moved into their home on Monday and now, another storm is brewing.

“Yeah, I’m going to be a little worried about any storm that comes through here,” Mary Snyders said.

Pink door, blue chairs, and beautiful potted plants. The Snyders home is picture-perfect, but just a few months ago it was in ruins.

Fans drying out flooring, furniture, and trim caused by flooding. The Snyders said water rose through the floors, devastating their subflooring.

It was so bad the Snyders said they haven’t been able to live in their home since November.

Now after eight months of fear, tears, and hard work, Hurricane Elsa is looming.

“Absolutely, absolutely concerned,” Mary Snyders adding “We’re hoping that was just a one in a 1,000-year chance for something like that to happen.”

The Snyders are planning for what’s ahead.

“Depending on what this storm develops into, we may get sandbags and put them at the doors…and possibly move cars because in November a lot of people lost their cars including us, they were all flooded,” Snyders said.

The Snyders are not alone. Their neighbor and friend Eric Cabrera still has not been able to move back into his home due to damage from Hurricane Eta. He, his wife, and their two young daughters have been renting elsewhere while his lawyers and insurance company agree on the cost of damage.

It took another neighbor, Brenda Boyd, and her husband Scott Ryan, two months to sop up their storm damage.

“I thought it was water just in here but turns out it was all through the house,” Boyd said.

Many in Madeira are apprehensive about what’s on the horizon and are wishful Elsa turns elsewhere.