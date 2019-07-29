Police chief, lawmakers vowing to fix child welfare system on murdered toddler’s birthday

LARGO, Fla. – Florida lawmakers and Largo Police Chief Jeff Undestad will discuss Florida’s child welfare system at a Monday news conference on what would have been Jordan Belliveau Jr.’s third birthday.

State Rep. Chris Latvala, State Sen. Darryl Rouson, Largo Police Chief Jeff Undestad, State Senator Ed Hooper, State Rep. Ben Diamond, State Rep. Jennifer Webb, and Dr. Jim Lewis, a clinical neuropsychologist, will all be in attendance.

There, they will go over the Jordan Belliveau Jr. case and efforts to protect children from abuse in Florida’s child welfare system. The news conference is at 10 a.m.

Police said Belliveau Jr. was murdered by his mother, Charisse Stinson, in September 2018 after child welfare workers missed numerous warning signs.

Police said Stinson had concocted an elaborate kidnapping story. Days after searching, police found the boy’s body in the woods.

Stinson has made several court appearances since her arrest. Her murder trial is scheduled for March 2020.

Lawmakers tried to get Jordan’s Law passed last session, but the bill died in the Florida senate.

The hope is to re-introduce the proposed bill.

