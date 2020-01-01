First Night St. Pete draws thousands to ring in new decade

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a tradition in St. Petersburg that goes back 27 years.

“First Night St. Pete” brings people together to celebrate a clean slate, a new year, and a new decade.

The event features music, food, lights and fireworks.

A $15 button allowed visitors to upgrade to some of the music and cultural shows around town.

But plenty of free activities entertained before and after the main events.

“They organize things early for the kids, which is really nice cuz then you do it as a family. And then you don’t feel guilty when you fall asleep at 10:30,” said Cece Clarke.

First Night St. Pete is a time to forget about politics, financial worries, work, family strife and instead, enjoy the prospect of what can happen in the year ahead.

“We have been coming to first night since the very first, first night. We’re local residents,” said resident Lynncarol Henderson. “We think it’s one of the best things that happens here”

The last night of the year is filled with hope for new beginnings.

“The whole idea that the whole community comes together and pulls with volunteers to get it all done is just another example of St. Pete being St. Pete,” said George Henderson.

And the fireworks sure make it feel special.