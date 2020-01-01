First Night St. Pete draws thousands to ring in new decade

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a tradition in St. Petersburg that goes back 27 years.

“First Night St. Pete” brings people together to celebrate a clean slate, a new year, and a new decade.

The event features music, food, lights and fireworks.

A $15 button allowed visitors to upgrade to some of the music and cultural shows around town.

But plenty of free activities entertained before and after the main events.

“They organize things early for the kids, which is really nice cuz then you do it as a family. And then you don’t feel guilty when you fall asleep at 10:30,” said Cece Clarke.   

First Night St. Pete is a time to forget about politics, financial worries, work, family strife and instead,  enjoy the prospect of what can happen in the year ahead.

“We have been coming to first night since the very first, first night.  We’re local residents,” said resident Lynncarol Henderson. “We think it’s one of the best things that happens here”

The last night of the year is filled with hope for new beginnings.  

“The whole idea that the whole community comes together and pulls with volunteers to get it all done is just another example of St. Pete being St. Pete,” said George Henderson.

And the fireworks sure make it feel special.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss