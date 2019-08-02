Live Now
First Friday in St. Pete canceled due to weather

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A high chance of thunderstorms in the forecast has forced event organizers to cancel Downtown St. Pete’s monthly block party.

First Friday St. Pete will not take place on Friday, Aug. 2, organizers announced. Friday night’s forecast shows increasing rain chances. Some storms will contain locally heavy rain and frequent lightning, Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth says.

First Friday happens every month in St. Petersburg. The event, described as Downtown St. Pete’s largest block party, features music, food and drinks.

A brief post on the Facebook event page says there will be no First Friday in August. The event will return Friday, Sept. 6.

Due to inclement weather, August’s First Friday event has been canceled. .We’ll get the party kicking’ next month, September 6th. ..#FirstFridayStPete #DTSP #StPeteFL #BlockParty

Posted by First Friday St Pete on Friday, August 2, 2019

