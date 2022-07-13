ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are looking for a fun way to beat the heat, you can celebrate National Ice Cream Day at the St. Pete Pier this weekend.

The inaugural Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival is scheduled to kick off at the Pier Plaza on Sunday with plenty of sweet treats.

Dozens of local vendors will be serving up all kinds of frozen goodies, from soft serve ice cream, gelato, popsicles and even dairy-free sweets.

Festival organizers said they are expecting thousands of people to show up and satisfy their cravings. They will even get a chance to judge and vote for the Best Ice Cream in Tampa Bay award during the day.

“There’s going to be a lot of local businesses around so this is a great opportunity to support them. It’s beautiful to walk around and get to see part of downtown as well. It’s going to be a fun day,” Hyppo Gourmet Ice Pops Event Manager Gloria Bloise Reynolds said.

The Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival will be Sunday at the St. Pete Pier Plaza from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Check out the event page for a list of vendors.