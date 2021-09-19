Firestone Grand Prix set to return to St. Pete in late February

Pinellas County

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – INDYCAR announced on Sunday its 17-race schedule for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

The series championship will begin at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which will host the series’ season opener for the 11th time, on Sunday, Feb. 27.

According to INDYCAR, this will be the first February start for the series since 2004 and is the earliest the season has started since the opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg on Feb. 23, 2003.

“This schedule continues to build on the growth and momentum the NTT INDYCAR SERIES has achieved, especially in 2021,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “This calendar provides a level of balance between temporary street circuits, road courses, and ovals, and that variety and required versatility from our drivers are important, distinguishing attributes of NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing.”

Below is the full 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule:

FEBRUARY27Streets of St. PetersburgOn NBC
MARCH20Texas Motor SpeedwayOn NBC
APRIL10Streets of Long BeachOn NBC
MAY1Barber Motorsports ParkOn NBC
14Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayOn NBC
29The 106th Indianapolis 500On NBC
JUNE5Raceway at Belle Isle ParkOn USA
12Road AmericaOn NBC
JULY 3Mid-Ohio Sports Car CourseOn NBC
17Streets of TorontoOn Peacock
23Iowa Speedway Race 1On NBC
24Iowa Speedway Race 2On NBC
30Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayOn NBC
AUGUST7Streets of NashvilleOn NBC
20World Wide Technology RacewayOn USA
SEPTEMBER4Portland International RacewayOn NBC
11WeatherTech Raceway Laguna SecaOn NBC

Start times for 2022 races will be announced at a later date.

For more details, visit INDYCAR’s website.

