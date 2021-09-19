Firestone Grand Prix set to return to St. Pete in late February

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – INDYCAR announced on Sunday its 17-race schedule for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

The series championship will begin at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which will host the series’ season opener for the 11th time, on Sunday, Feb. 27.

According to INDYCAR, this will be the first February start for the series since 2004 and is the earliest the season has started since the opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg on Feb. 23, 2003.

“This schedule continues to build on the growth and momentum the NTT INDYCAR SERIES has achieved, especially in 2021,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “This calendar provides a level of balance between temporary street circuits, road courses, and ovals, and that variety and required versatility from our drivers are important, distinguishing attributes of NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing.”

Below is the full 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule:

FEBRUARY 27 Streets of St. Petersburg On NBC MARCH 20 Texas Motor Speedway On NBC APRIL 10 Streets of Long Beach On NBC MAY 1 Barber Motorsports Park On NBC 14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway On NBC 29 The 106th Indianapolis 500 On NBC JUNE 5 Raceway at Belle Isle Park On USA 12 Road America On NBC JULY 3 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course On NBC 17 Streets of Toronto On Peacock 23 Iowa Speedway Race 1 On NBC 24 Iowa Speedway Race 2 On NBC 30 Indianapolis Motor Speedway On NBC AUGUST 7 Streets of Nashville On NBC 20 World Wide Technology Raceway On USA SEPTEMBER 4 Portland International Raceway On NBC 11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca On NBC

Start times for 2022 races will be announced at a later date.

For more details, visit INDYCAR’s website.