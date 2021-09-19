Firestone Grand Prix set to return to St. Pete in late February

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – INDYCAR announced on Sunday its 17-race schedule for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.
The series championship will begin at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which will host the series’ season opener for the 11th time, on Sunday, Feb. 27.
According to INDYCAR, this will be the first February start for the series since 2004 and is the earliest the season has started since the opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg on Feb. 23, 2003.
“This schedule continues to build on the growth and momentum the NTT INDYCAR SERIES has achieved, especially in 2021,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “This calendar provides a level of balance between temporary street circuits, road courses, and ovals, and that variety and required versatility from our drivers are important, distinguishing attributes of NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing.”
Below is the full 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule:
|FEBRUARY
|27
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|On NBC
|MARCH
|20
|Texas Motor Speedway
|On NBC
|APRIL
|10
|Streets of Long Beach
|On NBC
|MAY
|1
|Barber Motorsports Park
|On NBC
|14
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|On NBC
|29
|The 106th Indianapolis 500
|On NBC
|JUNE
|5
|Raceway at Belle Isle Park
|On USA
|12
|Road America
|On NBC
|JULY
|3
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|On NBC
|17
|Streets of Toronto
|On Peacock
|23
|Iowa Speedway Race 1
|On NBC
|24
|Iowa Speedway Race 2
|On NBC
|30
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|On NBC
|AUGUST
|7
|Streets of Nashville
|On NBC
|20
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|On USA
|SEPTEMBER
|4
|Portland International Raceway
|On NBC
|11
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|On NBC
Start times for 2022 races will be announced at a later date.
For more details, visit INDYCAR’s website.