Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to allow fans, masks required at October race

FILE – In this March 13, 2016, file photo, Oriol Servia, of Spain, drives the car of Will Power, of Australia, into Turn 10 during the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg auto race in St. Petersburg, Fla. IndyCar plans to crown its champion on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, as the original opener has been rescheduled to Oct. 25 as the finale. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials with the City of St. Petersburg and Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, announced Thursday that fans and spectators will be allowed at this year’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The event, which was rescheduled several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25.

During Thursday’s City of St. Petersburg City Council meeting, Mayor Rick Kriseman and the city council approved GSSP’s plan to have “20,000 spectators under specific health and safety protocols,” according to Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

“My thanks to Green Savoree Racing Promotions and INDYCAR for their flexibility and resilience during this challenging time. I know that everyone is excited to get back on the track in St. Pete,” said Kriseman. “I can’t wait for Oct. 23. I know everyone will embrace this race the St. Pete way, adhering to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Let’s have some great racing in the Sunshine City.”

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg said competitors, spectators and all individuals associated with the event will be subject to a health screening and temperature check before entering the event.

All attendees will also be required to wear masks or facial coverings at all times unless when eating or drinking. Those who don’t have a mask will be issued one at the entry gates.

“It’s exciting to be able to have fans attend the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Our entire team greatly appreciates the patience and understanding of our ticket holders as we worked through this process with Mayor Kriseman, city council and local health officials,” said Kim Green, the co-owner, chairman and CEO of GSSP, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “It’s important for everyone who attends to read and follow all the COVID-19 protocols to contribute to a fun, safe and successful event for us all.”

Previously purchased tickets to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which were not already deferred, will be valid for gate entry. Ticket purchasers on file will receive more information via email, and in some cases, reserved grandstand seating may need to be reassigned to allow for social distancing. A very limited number of tickets will be released for sale in the coming days at gpstpete.com.

If you have more questions, visit gpstpete.com/covid19faq.

For more information on the safety protocols put in place, fans should visit gpstpete.com/covid19.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: