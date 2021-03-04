Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to allow 20,000 fans

Attendees must wear a face covering or mask at all times and will be subject to a health screening and temperature check

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg announced Thursday morning that members of the St. Pete city council unanimously approved fans to attend the race set for late April.

City council members voted 7-0, allowing 20,000 spectators to attend per day from April 23 to April 25.

The Grand Prix will operate under specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19.

“This is an important event for our local economy and will again serve to showcase and elevate the Sunshine City on the world stage,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “I am confident that the protocols in place will allow for a safe, fun race weekend in St. Pete.”

Fans who attended last year’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and purchased three-day tickets will have exclusive ticket renewal access starting Thursday through March 15 at 5 p.m.

Grandstand seating will be limited capacity again to allow for social distancing between groups. Public ticket sales will open on March 18th at 2 p.m.

Ticket purchasers on file and also those customers who deferred tickets from the 2020 event will also receive a direct communication on the renewal and ticketing process.

“This is another great day for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, our race fans and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The City of St. Petersburg is always one of the crown jewel stops each season for the entire INDYCAR community,” said Kim Green, the co-owner, chairman and CEO of GSSP, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. “We are thankful for the support of Mayor Rick Kriseman, City Council, the City’s entire event team and Pinellas County for putting their faith in us again to operate this event and assisting us with our plan to host it ‘The St. Pete Way’ with the proper precautions in place.”

Competitors, spectators and all associated with the event will be subject to a health screening and temperature check before entering. All attendees will be required to wear masks or facial coverings at all times unless when eating or drinking. Those who don’t have one will be issued a mask at the entry gates. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will also be found across the venue.

