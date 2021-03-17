Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg tickets to go on sale Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on sale Thursday at 2 p.m.

The 17th annual event is set for April 23-25. Tickets for the 3-Day Reserved Grandstand seats start at $115 and $60 for 3-Day General Admission tickets.

Based on remaining availability in order to maintain social distancing measures on site, a limited number of single-day tickets are expected to be released on April 1.

Like many major events, there will be a series of changes to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Event organizers will limit attendance to around 20,000 spectators. Masks are required, and spectators must undergo health screenings and temperature checks.

All attendees will be required to wear masks or facial coverings at all times unless when eating or drinking with the “No Mask, No Entry” plan. Those who don’t have one will be issued a mask at the entry gates. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be prevalent across the venue.

For more information visit their website.