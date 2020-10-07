Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg set-up begins, businesses excited to get the economy back on track

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Many in the bay area are hopeful the Grand Prix St. Petersburg will help get the economy back on track.

The race was rescheduled due to the pandemic back in May and will serve as the series finale and will feature the crowning of the 2020 NTT INDYCAR Series champion.

All-day Wednesday, set up began for the big race as crews set up concrete barriers, fences, and assembled the grandstands.

Event organizers said the track is 1.8 miles over 60 acres, the race is 100 laps with 14 turns with cars traveling at the average speed of 107 miles per hour.

Drivers told us they’ve had to overcome a lot of challenges to get here, and when the race was canceled in March it took an emotional toll.

“Obviously it was devastating for everyone involved, promoters, sponsors, fans, us drivers were ready to go,” said Sébastien Bourdais, Indy Racecar Driver.

Bourdais lives in St.Petersburg with his wife and kids and is excited for the new changes this year.

“I’m just excited, I feel a lot safer being outside with 20,000 people than in an airplane with 200 people so I’ll take my chances,” said Bourdais.

President of Firestone Grand Prix St. Petersburg, Kevin Savoree, said there is increased social distancing, masks and hand sanitizer.

“Obviously it’s going to be the new normal, very very different,” said Savoree.

Savoree said fans will be limited to 20,000 a day and the Indycar Paddock will remain closed, meaning no close-up pictures or signatures.

The Naples Soap Company in St. Petersburg said March’s cancelation was disappointing for business.

“I was bummed, we had a lot of inventory ready to sell so that was a bummer,” said Savannah Leivin who has worked there for a year.

Now, she said they’re bubbling with excitement to get business back on track.

“We’re clearing out the back room and making space!” said Leivin.

If you’re one of the lucky few to get tickets to the race, event organizers said you’ll be asked health questions and have your temperature checked on entry.

Details of how to get tickets have not yet been released.

The Grand Prix St. Petersburg begins Oct. 23.