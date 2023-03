ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is happening this weekend.

The 19th annual event is scheduled for March 3-5 in downtown St. Petersburg. The weekend’s schedule is highlighted by the NTT Indycar Series’ season-opening race. There will be 10 races in total.

Ticket information can be found on the event’s website.

Here’s the complete schedule of events.

Thursday, March 2

Time Event Location 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. INDYCAR Party in the Park North Straub Park 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. North Straub Park North Straub Park

Friday, March 3

Time Event Session 7:50 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. Mazda MX-5 Cup Practice 1 8:35 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. SRO GT America Practice 1 9:35 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. USF Pro 2000 Practice 10:25 a.m. to 11 a.m. USF2000 Practice 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Mazda MX-5 Cup Practice 2 12 p.m. to 12:25 p.m. SRO GT America Practice 2 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. SRO GT America Qualifying 1 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Autograph Session 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. USF Pro 2000 Qualifying 1:55 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. INDY NXT Practice 1 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 1 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. USF2000 Qualifying 5:15 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. Mazda MX-5 Cup Qualifying 5:55 p.m. to 6:35 p.m. SRO GT America Race 1

Saturday, March 4

Time Event Session 7:55 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 1 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. INDY NXT Practice 2 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 2 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. USF Pro 2000 Race 1 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. SRO GT America Race 2 1:35 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. INDY NXT Qualifying 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. USF2000 Race 1 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 2

Sunday, March 5