Firestone Grand Prix kicks off in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Drivers competing in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are ready to take on the temporary course weaving through the waterfront streets of downtown.

The track is 1.8 miles with 14 turns.

Driver Tatiana Calderon is excited for her first attempt at the course.

“It’s been a fantastic challenge, of course, being a female in a male dominated sport. It’s never easy. I’ve made my way up here and I’m extremely proud and grateful to be competing in the INDYCAR series in 2022,” she told 8 On Your Side.

This is the 18th year for the race and the 12th time the NTT INDYCAR series is start its season in St.Petersburg.

“Truly the most exciting event that our city hosts. It definitely brings the most energy,” Mayor Ken Welch said.

Leaders in St. Petersburg say the weekend of racing is great for local businesses.

The event brings fans from around the country and draws attention to the city.

Calderon and her fellow drivers say their sights have been set on this one-of-a-kind course for years.

“To really have the city so close to the racetrack that you can walk to the track is something really very special. I’m pretty sure the food is amazing and I’m really just looking forward to getting in the car,” Calderon said.

Events associated with the race are scheduled throughout the weekend including the INDYCAR party in Straub Park on Saturday.

Details about the events and tickets for the race can be found here: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg – Schedule (gpstpete.com)