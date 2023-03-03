ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Thousands of racing fans will be in Downtown St. Pete this weekend for the 19th Annual Firestone Grand Prix.

The three-day event will feature more than a dozen drivers from all over the world on a 1.8 mile track with 14 turns.

“For me, I come from mainly not racing on street tracks, like this, so the thought that this is used as a main road is crazy. It just makes the challenge that much greater and something I’m really looking forward to,” INDY NXT Driver Jamie Chadwick said.

Several roads in the downtown area have been closed down for this course.

It circles Pioneer Park, the Dali Museum and even extends into the runways at Albert Whitted Airport.

“If you’ve never come here, it’s definitely worth trying, at least doing the general admission tickets and coming even for just one day cause it’s an experience in itself,” Racing Fan Braydon Bohl said.

There are 10 races scheduled throughout the weekend. You can find the full schedule here.

Ticket information for the 19th Annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete Presented by RP Funding can be found on the event’s website.