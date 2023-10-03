SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters extinguished 30-foot flames at a Safety Harbor vegetative waste facility overnight.

Several 911 callers reported smoke near 1600 State Road 590 around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews said about 50 firefighters from the Safety Harbor Fire Department, Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Dunedin Fire Rescue were called to the area to assist. Sunstar and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the fire.

No injuries were reported. The fire also did not impact any buildings or any other critical infrastructure.

Crews were at the scene until 5 a.m. State Road 590 was closed east of McMullen Booth Road due to the fire.